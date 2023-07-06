Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep

WASHINGTON — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Senzel made a leaping catch on CJ Abrams with the sun in his eyes for the final out of the ninth after Riley Adams’ two-out double off Tony Santillan (1-0), who worked a scoreless inning in his first Reds appearance since June 13, 2022.
With Tyler Stephenson on second as the automatic runner, Senzel gave Cincinnati a 5-3 lead when homered on a first-pitch fastball from Hunter Harvey (3-4).
Alexis Díaz earned his 25th save in 26 chances, allowing an RBI single to Lane Thomas before retiring Keilbert Ruiz on a game-ending flyout with runners on second and third.
Playing on the one-month anniversary of his major league debut, Elly De La Cruz had two hits and two RBIs and finished the series 10 for 18 with a homer and four RBIs. The Reds are 22-6 since bringing up the 21-year-old, who is hitting .325 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .905 OPS.
Last-place Washington (34-53) fell to an NL-worst 13-31 at home and has lost 14 of 15 at Nationals Park since June 3.
Washington starter MacKenzie Gore pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was removed after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay, Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson remained after the delay and pitched three shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the third, but Thomas’ two-run single put the Nationals ahead in the fifth. De La Cruz hit a tying RBI double in the sixth, and Alex Call hit a solo homer off Daniel Duarte in the seventh to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Pinch- hitter Joey Votto tied the score with an RBI single in the eighth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: Santillan (lower back stress fracture) was activated from the 60-day injured list, RHP Brett Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Ricky Karcher was designated for assignment.
Nationals: 3B Jeimer Candelario left after he was hit near the right knee in the 10th by a Díaz slider.
UP NEXT
Reds: Rookie LHP Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA) starts at Milwaukee after striking out 12 in 7 2/3 innings Sunday against San Diego in his sixth big league start. RHP Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00), the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, starts for the Brewers.
Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34) starts as Texas visits Washington for the first time since 2017. LHP Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98) will be on the mound for the Rangers.
