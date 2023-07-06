Tigers to get back Faedo, their 3rd starting pitcher in 4 days, on Friday

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers starter Alex Faedo will come off the 15-day injured list to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Faedo has been sidelined since May 31 with discomfort in his right middle finger. After a procedure to remove the fingernail, he made a rehab start for Single-A West Michigan on Sunday. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.