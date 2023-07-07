Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase withdraws from All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has withdrawn from next week’s All-Star Game in order to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.
“His significant other is pregnant and it’s challenging,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Friday. “He needs to get back to her, which we fully support.”
Clase, who leads baseball with a career-high seven blown saves, will remain with the Guardians through Sunday’s home series finale against Kansas City.
Clase struck out all three batters he faced in the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, earning the save in a 3-2 American League victory.
