St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery leaves game versus White Sox with apparent injury

CHICAGO — St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery abruptly left Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning with an apparent injury. With St. Louis holding a 5-1 lead and with one out and a 2-1 count on White Sox hitter Elvis Andrus, Montgomery tapped the back of his right leg with his glove.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and trainers went to the mound, and Montgomery left the game, walking slowly to the dugout.

JoJo Romero replaced Montgomery and got the final two outs of the inning.

Montgomery (6-7) was looking for his fifth straight win after seven consecutive losses. The 30-year-old allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had allowed just a single and a walk though the first four innings.

Jake Burger hit a solo shot of Montgomery in the fifth, then Zach Remillard doubled off Nolan Arenado’s glove and down the left field line. Remillard was at second when Montgomery exited.

