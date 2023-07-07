Marlins sending rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors after impressive MLB stint

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins are sending Eury Pérez back to the minor leagues after an impressive two-month stint in the majors.
Marlins general manager Kim NG said Friday that with the starting rotation starting to get healthy — some are expected back from the injured list in the next week or so — optioning Pérez back to the minors gives the team a chance to rest him.
“You definitely feel for players when you have to send them out,” Ng said, “but he was a pro.”
The team has been careful with Pérez’s workload since he was called up on May 12. He hasn’t pitched more than six innings, and his 93 pitches in Thursday’s loss to St. Louis matched a season high.