Pirates' McCutchen, Hayes land on injured list; Choi activated from 60-day IL

PHOENIX — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Friday.
McCutchen, the 2015 NL MVP with Pittsburgh who returned to the team this season on a one-year deal, is batting .268 with 10 homers and leads the Pirates with a .383 on-base percentage. Hayes is batting .252 with five homers and leads the majors with five triples.
The Pirates activated first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the 60-day IL, where he had been sidelined since mid-April with a left Achilles tendon strain. He started Friday’s game at Arizona as the DH. Pittsburgh recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis.
