Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes moved to 60-day injured list, out until August

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest.
New York activated left-hander Carlos Rodón from the 60-day IL before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs, and he was to make his Yankees debut. Signed to a $162 million, six-year contract, Rodón had been sidelined since spring training by a strained left forearm and bad back.
New York placed infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left rotator cuff, a move retroactive to Thursday. Infielder-outfielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
