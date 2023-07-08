Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot

NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.
“It is unfortunate to get into this position,” Swanson said before Chicago continued a three-game series with the Yankees “The biggest thing — just from a timing standpoint — I’m getting four days with the break. It was almost, in a way, like a good insurance policy not to lose some retroactive dates.”
In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. He was selected to his second All-Star team and replaced on the National League roster by Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo.
To replace Swanson, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Mastrobuoni is hitting .145 in 29 games this year.
