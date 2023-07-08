Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot

The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox.

NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.

“It is unfortunate to get into this position,” Swanson said before Chicago continued a three-game series with the Yankees “The biggest thing — just from a timing standpoint — I’m getting four days with the break. It was almost, in a way, like a good insurance policy not to lose some retroactive dates.”