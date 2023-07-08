Rays' Yandy Diaz changes All-Star plans, will play in game before birth of his son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On second thought, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz will not have to try to play in the All-Star Game on the same day as the birth of his son.
A hectic day was to conclude with another long flight back home after the game.
Well, the plan has changed.
“They’ve rescheduled the C-section until Wednesday so that I can be there for it,” Diaz said through a team interpreter before the Rays faced the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. “I’m going on a regular commercial flight. I’m actually going to leave (for Seattle) Monday night.”
Diaz, who entered Saturday night batting a team-leading .316 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs for the AL-best Rays, said he never gave serious thought to skipping the All-Star Game.
“Actually I’m playing it for my wife. My wife really wants me to play,” Diaz said. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t play it and I’d stay back with my son.”
He conceded it will be an unforgettable experience.
“I’m most happy that I’m going to be the star being a dad. That’s what I’m most proud of,” Diaz said. “It’s pretty cool that it’s happening at the same time.”
