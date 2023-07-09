Logan Webb overcomes shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game win as Giants beat Rockies 1-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and the San Francisco Giants made J.D. Davis’ solo homer in the fourth inning stand up in a 1-0 win over Colorado on Sunday as Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left the game with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Webb (8-7) labored through a 19-pitch first inning against the Rockies before settling in. The 26-year-old right-hander, who was winless in his previous two starts after allowing seven runs over 11 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits in his first career shutout and reached double-figure Ks for the fourth time this season.

Freeland left the game in the seventh inning with an apparent injury to non-throwing shoulder. The 30-year-old left-hander was trying to field a bunt by Brett Wisely and dove to get the ball. He then rolled over and screamed in pain as teammates rushed to him. Colorado manager Bud Black and a team trainer also came out to examine the pitcher, who slowly walked off the field cradling his right arm.

Davis’s 11th homer of the season sent the Giants into the All-Star break with a record of 49-41, good enough for third place in the NL West behind Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Webb worked out of jam in the first inning when Jurickson Profar’s hit skipped past center fielder Luis Matos for a double. The Giants’ ace was even better at the end, striking out the side in the ninth

In addition to another gem by Webb, San Francisco’s defense also came up big.

Profar singled down the first base line to open the game, but was thrown out by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski while trying to go to second base.

The Giants turned a nifty double play in the sixth when first baseman Wilmer Flores made a running stop of Ryan McMahon’s grounder and threw to second. Shortstop Casey Schmitt took the throw for the out made the relay throw to Webb, who was covering first.

Harold Castro had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost 13 of 14 games to the Giants dating to August. Colorado (34-57) has lost six of seven.

Before getting hurt, Freeland (4-10) had to pitch around traffic in almost every inning and lost his seventh consecutive road start. Freeland allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, walking three with no strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was held out of the starting lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Following the All-Star break, Colorado begins a three-game series against the Yankees at Coors Field on Friday.

Giants: San Francisco returns from the break on Friday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

