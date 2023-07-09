Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation

MIAMI — The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of left elbow inflammation.

The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Although All-Star Craig Kimbrel has assumed the closer’s role, Alvarado maintains a vital role for the Phillies in high-leverage spots. He has a 1.38 ERA.