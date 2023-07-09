Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation

MIAMI — The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of left elbow inflammation.
Alvarado dealt with similar inflammation in early May and was sidelined for for weeks.
“There’s always concern, but it’s basically the same thing he had before,” manager Rob Thomson said before his team’s series finale against Miami. “Some inflammation in the elbow and just has to calm it down.”
The move is retroactive to Friday.
Philadelphia recalled right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in corresponding move.
