Maryland Governor and Orioles managing partner tout 'progress' on vision for Camden Yards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Orioles managing partner John Angelos released a joint statement Thursday saying there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus.

The team's lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of this year, and Angelos said at spring training that he’d love to have a renewal be “an All-Star break gift” for the community. Thursday was the final day of the All-Star break.