Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz placed on paternity list following birth of son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of a weekend’s series at Kansas City.

Diaz, who homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle, became a father for the first time on Wednesday. His wife, Mayisleidis, initially was scheduled to have the baby on Monday. However, the plan was changed to allow him to travel across the country to make his first All-Star appearance.