Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz placed on paternity list following birth of son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of a weekend’s series at Kansas City.
Díaz flew into Seattle late Monday. He homered in the second inning of the American League’s 3-2 loss on Tuesday night, then returned home on a redeye flight to be with his wife for the birth of their son.
At a minimum, Díaz will miss Friday night’s series opener against the Royals. The Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham to fill the roster spot.
___
