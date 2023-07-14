Guardians' Shane Bieber to miss next start with forearm irritation

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue, manager Terry Francona said Friday before the Guardians faced the Texas Rangers.
“So. we got him an MRI today, and we’re trying to have him see (Rangers orthopedist Keith) Meister at some point tomorrow.”
Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and had made 19 starts entering Friday, which was tied for the major league lead. He’s 0-3 in his last five outings.
Bieber’s salary this season is $10.01 million.
___