Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros' 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ohtani (7-5) was pulled after he walked Corey Julks to open the sixth, consulting with the Angels’ training staff before his exit. The Angels didn’t say whether Ohtani’s pitching hand was injured, but the two-way superstar’s final start before the All-Star break ended because of a finger blister, and he also dealt with a cracked fingernail last month.

Ohtani, who allowed three walks and struck out seven, stayed in the game as a hitter and delivered two singles at the plate, but his spiraling Angels have lost a season-high six straight and 10 of 11.

Advertisement

After Ohtani left, reliever Jacob Webb allowed Dubon’s clutch single and Jose Abreu’s RBI single. The Astros’ bullpen then hung on for a win out of the All-Star break by the defending World Series champions, with Ryan Pressly fanning Ohtani while striking out the side in the ninth for his 21st save.

After receiving cheers and global attention during the All-Star festivities in Seattle, Ohtani went back to work in Anaheim amid growing uncertainty about his future in Orange County. The Halos’ pre-break skid reduced their playoff chances and increased the possibility they’ll consider trading Ohtani, who will be a free agent this winter.

Mickey Moniak had three hits and Taylor Ward homered for the Angels, who removed Luis Rengifo from the game in the fifth shortly after the third baseman committed an error and then didn’t hustle to prevent Kyle Tucker from scoring from second. Rengifo was pulled after a dugout conversation with manager Phil Nevin.

Advertisement

J.P. France yielded nine hits and two earned runs while pitching into the fifth for Houston. Phil Maton (2-2) got two outs in the fifth.

The Astros tied it in the fourth after loading the bases on a hit batter and two walks from Ohtani. Alex Bregman and Tucker then led off the fifth with doubles to put Houston ahead.

QUICK DEBUT

Trey Cabbage made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter with two runners on in the eighth for the Angels. The 26-year-old infielder grounded into a forceout on his first pitch and was immediately pulled for a pinch-runner.

STAYING HOME

Left-hander Framber Valdez said he elected to stay home from the All-Star festivities in Seattle because Astros owner Jim Crane and general manager Dana Brown decided they wouldn’t allow him to play. Through a translator, Valdez said he “really wasn’t that happy with the decision” to hold him out of the game, but he recharged with his family.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B José Altuve (left oblique) did some soft-toss hitting in the batting cage. ... OF Michael Brantley is hitting off a tee. He has yet to play this season following shoulder surgery. ... Houston hasn’t decided when Yordan Alvarez’s rehab assignment will begin. His stint at Triple-A Sugar Land was supposed to begin Friday, but Alvarez fell ill. The slugger has been out since early June with a right oblique strain.

Angels: Anthony Rendon went on the injured list for the third time this season with his bruised shin. The $245 million third baseman missed his 31st game due to injury. ... OF Jo Adell (left oblique strain) and rookie RHP Sam Bachman (right shoulder) also went on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Valdez (7-6, 2.51 ERA) takes the mound with the majors’ best ERA, looking to improve his 9-4 career record against the Angels. Los Angeles counters with Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.31 ERA), who has been more impressive than his numbers.

___

Gift this article Gift Article