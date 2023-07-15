Cody Bellinger's grand slam lifts Cubs over Red Sox 10-4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam in a six-run third inning, a day after homering twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday. Bellinger connected off James Paxton (5-2) for his 12th homer and Patrick Wisdom added his 15th an inning later, a two-run drive off Tayler Scott.

Marcus Stroman (10-6) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He had been 0-2 in his previous three starts.

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 4

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber tied the score 3-3 with a seventh-inning homer off Nick Martinez in a doubleheader opener, then put Philadelphia ahead 5-4 with an eighth-inning single against Tim Hill (1-3) after pinch-hitter Bryce Harper’s RBI single had tied the score.

Manny Machado’s 300th homer had given San Diego a 4-3 lead in the eighth against Matt Strahm (6-3).

Craig Kimbrel retired Machado with two on for his 15th save.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jose Siri hit solo homers in the third off Alec Marsh (0-3) and in the ninth off Nick Wittgren in a doubleheader opener.

Tyler Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and struck out six as the AL East-leading Rays won their second straight after a season-high seven-game losing streak.

Kansas City has lost seven of eight, dropping to 26-66. Salvador Perez had four hits for the Royals, one shy of his career high.

BLUE JAYS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt (9-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings after Kevin Gausman was scratched early because of discomfort in his left side.

Whit Merrifield homered off All-Star starter Zac Gallen and Bo Bichette against Scott McGough, both solo drives. George Springer drove in two runs.

Yimi García got his second save as Toronto moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41.

Arizona has lost nine of 13.

NATIONALS 7, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS — Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th off Jordan Hicks (1-6) as Washington won the completion of a game suspended by rain in the third inning Friday.

Kyle Finnegan (4-3) pitched two innings for the win and Hunter Harvey got his ninth save.

