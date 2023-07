PHILADELPHIA — San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. left the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning with an ankle injury.

Tatis left the game after popping out to first base in the sixth inning of the Padres’ 9-4 loss in the nightcap. San Diego lost the opener 6-4 and fell further out of playoff contention as a result of the sweep.