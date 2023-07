The 22-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts for Indianapolis this season.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Saturday that the Pirates plan to call up Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis to face Cleveland. Priester was the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

PITTSBURGH — Pitching prospect Quinn Priester is to make his major league debut Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It’s a situation where he’s continuing to get better and deserves to get an opportunity at the major league level,” Shelton said. “We’re going to be excited about that.”