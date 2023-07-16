Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight

PITTSBURGH — Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.
With automatic runner Casey Schmitt on second, Wilmer Flores singled off Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) starting the 10th and Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.
J.D. Davis walked, Conforto doubled to the right-center gap for a 6-3 lead and Mike Yastrzemski was intentionally walked. Luis Matos was intentionally walked and Bailey doubled to left to put the Giants ahead 8-3.
Ryan Walker (3-0) struck out one in a perfect ninth, and Scott Alexander allowed Henry Davis’ RBI single in the 10th.
Pittsburgh (41-52) has lost seven of eight, dropping a season-worst 11 games under .500. The Pirates are 21-44 after a 20-8 start.
Giants starter Alex Wood allowed one run, five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
San Francisco took a 3-0 lead in the third off Osvaldo Bido on J.D. Davis’ RBI single, Henry Davis’ run-scoring error in right on Matos’ RBI grounder.
Bido gave up three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single in the second and Triolo hit a run-scoring grounder in the sixth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: McCutchen went 1 for 5 after missing six games with right elbow inflammation. … INF Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
UP NEXT
Giants: RHP Logan Webb (8-7, 3.14) will start Monday’s opener of a four-game series at Cincinnati. Webb struck out 10, allowing seven hits, in nine shutout innings against the Rockies on July 9.
Pirates: RHP Quinn Priester (0-0, 0.00) is expected to make his major league debut Monday in a series opener against Cleveland. The 22-year-old, selected 18th overall in the 2019 amateur draft, is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
