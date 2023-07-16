Right-hander Jake Faria brought up by Red Sox, who cut Tayler Scott

CHICAGO — The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and designated right-hander Tayler Scott for assignment.
Boston is expected to have a bullpen day Monday or Tuesday at Oakland. Starters Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock remain on the injured list.
“We need innings just in case,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a guy, we trust his stuff. If needed, he’ll go multiple innings.”
Faria has a 4.70 ERA in 72 appearances with Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and Arizona. Minnesota released the 29-year-old on June 23 last year and he signed a minor league contract with Boston.
“Especially after how last season went, just sitting at home watching guys play and how much I hated that feeling, it’s been great this year,” Faria said.
Scott has a 7.45 ERA after giving up two runs in an inning Saturday in a 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He is 0-1 with a 10.18 ERA in 31 career appearances with Seattle, Baltimore, San Diego, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston.
