Brewers LHP Wade Miley returns to injured list with discomfort in his throwing elbow

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley has gone back on the injured list due to discomfort in his throwing elbow. The NL Central-leading Brewers made the move Monday, the night before opening a three-game series at Philadelphia. The move is retroactive to Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Brewers will announce a corresponding move Tuesday.

In his last start, Miley struck out eight and allowed four hits and three walks in six shutout innings as the Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on July 9, the day before the All-Star break.

The 36-year-old Miley joined the Brewers this offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million contract that included a possible $1.5 million in incentives and a $10 million mutual option for 2024.

That followed a 2022 season in which Miley went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in just nine appearances for the Chicago Cubs. Miley missed the start of last season with elbow inflammation and missed time with a strained throwing shoulder later that year.

