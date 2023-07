Vierling’s 2-run double lifts Tigers to 3-2 win, Royals' 9th loss in 11 games

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted the Detroit Tigers over Kansas City 3-2 on Monday night and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taylor Clarke (1-4) gave up Akil Baddoo’s leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs and walked Spencer Torkelson.

José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit’s 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.

Brendan White (2-2) entered with two on and one out in the seventh and retired pinch-hitter Matt Duffy on a flyout and struck out Nicky Lopez.

Alex Lange struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

Kansas City dropped to 27-68, last in the AL Central.

MJ Melendez, Freddy Fermin and Nick Pratto had consecutive singles in the fourth, the latter two driving in runs. Kansas City had six hits.

Advertisement

Royals starter Jordan Lyles allowed three hits in six shutout innings. Detroit’s Matt Manning gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Baddoo, in a 3-for-37 slide, had the game’s only extra-base hit with a leadoff double in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

RHP Zack Greinke, placed on the 15-day om IL July 5 with right shoulder tendinitis, threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to return to the mound against the Tigers. “Everything was good yesterday,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “We’re on track for him to make a start Thursday.”

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00) makes his third start of the season Tuesday, opposing Royals LHP Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.18).

___

Gift this article Gift Article