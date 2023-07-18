Diamondbacks end 4-game skid by outlasting the Braves 16-13

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021.

The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.

Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBIs for Arizona. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two.

Miguel Castro (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth and Kevin Ginkel struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

With the game tied at 13, Arizona pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy led off the ninth with a bloop single off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-4).

Advertisement

DODGERS 10, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and Los Angeles routed Baltimore.

Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.

Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak. The Orioles, who began the night trailing first-place Tampa Bay by one game in the AL East, need to win Wednesday to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

Wells (7-5) was pitching for the first time in 10 days and lasted two innings, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed five runs and struck out two.

Grove (2-2) gave up Hicks’ RBI double in the second but didn’t allow another runner past first until the first two batters reached in the sixth. That ended the night for the rookie right-hander, who struck out four and has lowered his ERA from 7.54 to 6.40 in three appearances this month.

Advertisement

PADRES 9, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO — Juan Soto hit a two-run homer and Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision.

Manny Machado, Gary Sánchez and Trent Grisham each hit solo homers for the Padres, who ended a three-game skid.

Musgrove (9-2) allowed one run and five hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Soto finished 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs and scored three runs. His homer off Alek Manoah (2-8) in the first was his third since June 23 and 17th this season. Soto added an RBI double in the third.

GUARDIANS 10, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs and Cleveland rolled over Pittsburgh.

Rookie left-hander Logan Allen (4-2) pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. The lone hit was a one-out single in the fifth inning by Jared Triolo, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Allen struck out eight and walked one.

Advertisement

Keller (9-5) was tagged for eight runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer in the third, his 10th of the year.

Connor Joe’s solo homer in the sixth inning off Eli Morgan accounted for the Pirates’ lone run.

PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies moved a season-best 10 games over .500.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had two hits to help the defending NL champion Phillies improve to 52-42 with their fourth consecutive victory. Philadelphia began play a half-game out of a playoff spot. All nine Phillies starters had at least one hit.

Andruw Monasterio had two hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee had won four in a row.

Nola (9-6) retired the first 14 batters, getting the second out in the fifth inning on Schwarber’s leaping catch against the left-field wall to rob Owen Miller of extra bases. Nola gave up five hits and walked none. Craig Kimbrel pitched around a pair of errors in the ninth for his 16th save.

Advertisement

The Phillies gave Nola an early cushion with single runs off Julio Teheran (2-4) in each of the first three innings. Schwarber led off by driving the first pitch over the wall in left for his career-best fourth straight game with a homer. It was the 26th dinger of the season for Schwarber, who has 26 career leadoff homers and six this year.

___

Gift this article Gift Article