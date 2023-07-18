Clayton Kershaw throws a bullpen session as he works toward return from sore shoulder

BALTIMORE — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday, the latest step toward his return from left shoulder inflammation.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a majors-best 2.55 ERA in 16 starts. He originally hoped to return right after the All-Star break, but that was delayed after he had an MRI.
Roberts said Kershaw hasn’t felt pain “in a handful of days,” but Tuesday’s session will not accelerate the ace’s anticipated return.
“I still think it’s still going to take a little bit of time,” Roberts said. “I think I tentatively mentioned early August. I think that still stands.”
