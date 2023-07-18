Jason Heyward hits a 3-run homer as the Dodgers rout the Orioles 10-3 for 8th win in 9 games

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 Tuesday night. Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak. The Orioles, who began the night trailing first-place Tampa Bay by one game in the AL East, need to win on Wednesday to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

After a walk and a single to open the second, Heyward crushed a fastball from Tyler Wells 414 feet to center. Freddie Freeman and Will Smith added back-to-back RBI singles as Wells labored through a 40-pitch inning.

Wells (7-5) was pitching for the first time in 10 days and lasted two innings, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed five runs and struck out two.

Grove (2-2) gave up Hicks’ RBI double in the second but didn’t allow another runner past first until the first two batters reached in the sixth. That ended the night for the rookie right-hander, who struck out four and has lowered his ERA from 7.54 to 6.40 in three appearances this month.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the seventh to push their lead to 9-1 with only one hit — J.D. Martinez’s RBI single. Los Angeles drew five walks in the inning. Cole Irvin walked the first two batters and was replaced by Cionel Pérez, who was activated from the injured list earlier in the day. Pérez issued three walks in his first outing for Baltimore since July 2.

Los Angeles outfielder Jake Marisnick, who entered as a pinch-hitter for Heyward in the third, exited an inning later with left hamstring tightness.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder inflammation) threw more than 30 pitches in a bullpen session. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 27 and is not expected to return until next month.

Orioles: To make room for Pérez, Baltimore optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk. Vespi had a 3.00 ERA in five appearances. ... OF Cedric Mullins (right quadriceps), who has not played since leaving Saturday’s game, said he hopes to return this week.

REESE’S PITCH

LSU women’s basketball player Angel Reese, a Baltimore native who was the most outstanding player of the Final Four during the Tigers’ national title run earlier this year, threw out the first pitch.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (7-5, 4.35 ERA) has won back-to-back starts, yielding two runs while striking out 15 in 12 innings since his ERA reached a season-high 4.94 on July 1.

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59), who was part of the 2018 trade that sent Manny Machado to Los Angeles, faces the Dodgers for the first time in his career.

