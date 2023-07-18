Mets 1st-round draft pick Colin Houck gets a $2.75 million signing bonus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — First-round draft pick Colin Houck will receive a $2.75 million signing bonus from the New York Mets, above the slot value of $2,607,500 for his selection at No. 32 overall last week. The 18-year-old high school shortstop from Georgia passed up a college commitment to Mississippi State to sign with the Mets.

New York’s first pick was pushed down 10 spots because the Mets were more than $40 million above the initial luxury tax threshold last year.

The club announced last Friday that Houck and second-round pick Brandon Sproat, a pitcher from the University of Florida, had agreed to deals. Both were assigned to Port St. Lucie in the rookie level Florida Complex League.

Sproat, who turns 23 in September, was drafted by the Mets in the third round last year but returned to school when the sides could not strike a deal. The right-hander was chosen 56th overall this year and agreed to a $1,474,500 bonus, exactly slot value.

Two-way player Nolan McLean, a right-handed pitcher and outfielder from Oklahoma State, was selected 91st overall and also agreed at slot value for $747,600. His deal was announced Saturday.

___

