Royals place left-hander Daniel Lynch on injured list with shoulder strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals put left-hander Daniel Lynch on the injured list with a strained shoulder and recalled reliever Austin Cox from Triple-A Omaha before their game Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Lynch, one of the Royals’ bright young starters, missed the first two months of the season with a similar strain. He was on a hot streak before the All-Star break, allowing three runs or fewer in four straight starts, but Lynch experienced a dip in velocity while going six inning on July 7 in Cleveland and it continued during Tuesday night’s start against Detroit.