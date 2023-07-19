Diamondbacks' rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury

ATLANTA — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation on Wednesday.
Even though Davies’ injury leaves Arizona’s rotation with only three healthy starters, the Diamondbacks recalled a reliever, left-hander Joe Mantiply, before Wednesday night’s game against Atlanta. The move left the Diamondbacks with 10 relievers on their active roster.
Lovullo said a bullpen game was a “strong possibility” this week. Mantiply has a 5.74 ERA in 13 games, all in relief, this season.
