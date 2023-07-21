Orioles activate Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami 2 days after trade with Oakland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles activated Shintaro Fujinami before Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay, two days after acquiring the Japanese right-hander from Oakland for left-hander Easton Lucas. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fujinami signed a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Athletics in January after spending 10 years with the Hanshin Tigers.

The deal has Fujinami going from the team with the worst record in baseball to one with the AL’s top mark.

“A little nervous,” Fujinami said through a translator. “I mean, a lot more people watching the game.”

Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA in 34 games with Oakland. He began the season as a starter but was shifted to the bullpen in late April.

Over his previous 17 appearances since June 2, he is 3-3 with a 3.28 ERA.

“I wasn’t feeling very comfortable with my pitching mechanics at the beginning of the season,” Fujinami said.

Fujinami’s fastball reaches triple-digits.

“I’m excited to have him,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “His stuff is really good. Pitching really well in his last 10, 15 appearances.”

The Orioles optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk.

