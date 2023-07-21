Orioles activate Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami 2 days after trade with Oakland

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles activated Shintaro Fujinami before Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay, two days after acquiring the Japanese right-hander from Oakland for left-hander Easton Lucas.
The deal has Fujinami going from the team with the worst record in baseball to one with the AL’s top mark.
“A little nervous,” Fujinami said through a translator. “I mean, a lot more people watching the game.”
Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA in 34 games with Oakland. He began the season as a starter but was shifted to the bullpen in late April.
Over his previous 17 appearances since June 2, he is 3-3 with a 3.28 ERA.
“I wasn’t feeling very comfortable with my pitching mechanics at the beginning of the season,” Fujinami said.
Fujinami’s fastball reaches triple-digits.
“I’m excited to have him,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “His stuff is really good. Pitching really well in his last 10, 15 appearances.”
The Orioles optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports