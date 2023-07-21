Rangers All-Star SS Seager leaves game against former team after spraining right thumb

Seager was initially called out on right fielder Mookie Betts’ throw from the right-center field gap. The Rangers challenged the play, but Seager was already headed back to the dugout with his right arm hanging low, and the All-Star clearly in discomfort.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager left Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he sprained his right thumb on a headfirst slide on a double in the eighth inning against his former team.

The out call was overturned on replay, and Josh Smith came in to run for Seager, who hit his 15th homer in the sixth.

Seager, in the second season of his $325 million, 10-year deal with Texas, was the MVP of both the 2020 World Series and NL Championship Series that the Dodgers won at Globe Life Field during the neutral-site playoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the last time they had played there before Friday night’s series opener.