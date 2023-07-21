Twins scratch Castro and Gallo from lineup because of pink eye

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins third baseman Willi Castro and outfielder Joey Gallo were scratched from the lineup Friday night because of pink eye.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that the contagious infection had been spreading through the clubhouse. He said Castro was unable to put in his contact lenses.
According to the Mayo Clinic, conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the membrane lining the eyelid and eyeball. Symptoms include redness, itchiness, crustiness and tearing in one or both eyes.
