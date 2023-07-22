The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Major League Baseball

Rangers slugger Adolis Garc�a, leading the AL in RBIs, exits game after getting hit by a pitch

By
July 22, 2023 at 7:03 p.m. EDT
(Tony Gutierrez/AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García exited Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star slugger got hit by a pitch on his right hand.

García, who leads the American League with 80 RBIs, was struck by a pitch from Bobby Miller in the fourth inning.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

After initially staying in the game and playing defense in the top of the fifth, García was removed for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half with the Rangers trailing 10-3.

The team said X-rays on his hand were negative but he was still being evaluated.

García is hitting .260 with a team-high 24 homers. His 80 RBIs matched Atlanta’s Matt Olson for the major league lead.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...