O'Hearn's pinch-hit RBI single in 9th rallies Orioles to 6-5 win over Rays

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan O’Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles rebounded after blowing a five-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in three days, 6-5 on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Orioles, who have won 11 of 14, took a one-game lead over the second-place Rays. Baltimore started July 6 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay, which dropped to an AL-worst 4-13 in July.

The four-game series concludes Sunday.

Pinch-hitter Adam Frazier had a ninth-inning leadoff single off Pete Fairbanks (0-4), went to second on James McCann’s sacrifice bunt and scored on O’Hearn’s liner to right.

Cionel Pérez (3-1) got the final out in the eighth, and Félix Bautista worked a perfect ninth to get his 27th save.

Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan was bidding to become the majors’ first 12-game winner but lasted just four innings, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks.

Advertisement

DODGERS 16, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Freddie Freeman hit two more home runs, Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also went deep as NL West-leading Los Angeles dealt AL West-leading Texas its most lopsided loss of the season.

The Dodgers, who won for the 10th time in 12 games, matched their season highs with 18 hits and five homers. Their last long ball was Jonny Deluca’s three-run shot in the ninth off Texas utility player Brad Miller, who pitched the final two innings.

Freeman went 4 for 5 with his 19th and 20th homers. Dodgers rookie starter Bobby Miller (6-1) gave up Marcus Semien’s homer on his second pitch, and worked six solid innings, striking out six without a walk.

Dane Dunning (8-3) had his shortest start of the season, allowing five runs over three innings.

YANKEES 5, ROYALS 2

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and New York defeated Kansas City.

Advertisement

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs and Anthony Volpe doubled and stole a base for the Yankees, who won their second straight game and pick up their first series win in July. New York has won 17 of the last 21 meetings with Kansas City.

Nick Pratto homered and Brady Singer struck out nine in another strong start at Yankee Stadium for the Royals, who lost for the seventh time in nine games following the All-Star break.

Cole scattered five hits and a pair of runs across 6 1/3 innings. Wandy Peralta (3-1) threw four pitches in relief of Cole in the seventh to earn the victory. Clay Holmes earned his 13th save.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 6

CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger drove in four runs and Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago’s 15 hits in a win over NL Central rival St. Louis.

Chicago trailed 1-0, 3-1, 5-3 and 6-5 before moving in front for the first time with three runs in the sixth inning. Bellinger yanked a two-run single into right field and Seiya Suzuki followed with an RBI single, giving the Cubs an 8-6 lead.

Advertisement

Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman homered for St. Louis, which has dropped two in a row after a six-game win streak. Nootbaar had three hits, scored three times and made two impressive defensive plays in a terrific all-around performance.

Daniel Palencia (2-0) got one out for the win. Zack Thompson (2-3) was charged with all three runs in the sixth.

Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his ninth save,

REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and Cincinnati beat Arizona for its fourth straight victory.

Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (0-4), just recalled from Triple-A Reno, retired 16 in a row after Spencer Steer led off the first with a single before Friedl started the power spree.

The Reds last hit three consecutive homers on July 13, 2022, when Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, and Stuart Fairchild went deep at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

Reds rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson (2-2) allowed one run and three hits.

Corbin Carroll hit his 20th home run in the ninth off Alexis Diaz, who finished for his 29th save.

ROCKIES 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI — Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth as Colorado rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat Miami.

Grichuk’s first hit of the game scored Ryan McMahon. He led off the inning with a single off reliever Tanner Scott (4-3) and went to second when pinch-hitter Elias Díaz was hit by a pitch.

Daniel Bard (4-1) worked an inning of relief and earned the victory. Justin Lawrence pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save of the season.

MLB-batting leader Luis Arraez hit a ground-rule double in the third and an RBI triple in the fifth that gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead. His batting average rose from .373 to .375.

Advertisement

METS 5, RED SOX 4, 1ST GAME

BOSTON — Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach each hit a two-run homer before the rains came, and New York held off Boston when Friday’s suspended game resumed as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3. The teams traded runs on Saturday, with New York making it 5-3 when Pete Alonso doubled and scored on Brett Baty’s single. Boston cut the deficit to 5-4 when Tristan Casas tripled on a ball that got past right fielder Mark Canha, then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Grant Hartwig (3-1) picked up the win, while Boston’s Kutter Crawford (4-5) took the loss.

MARINERS 9, BLUE JAYS 8

SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández had two-run doubles as part of a five-run seventh inning and Seattle rallied to beat Toronto.

Advertisement

The teams combined for seven home runs, including each side having a three-homer inning. Seattle led 3-0, watched Toronto rally for leads of 5-3 and 7-4, before the Mariners finally took control with their big seventh inning.

Cal Raleigh homered twice for Seattle, while Dylan Moore and Julio Rodríguez added solo shots.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier homered for the Blue Jays.

Toronto’s Nate Pearson (5-2) took the loss. Isaiah Campbell (1-0) picked up the win.

___

Gift this article Gift Article