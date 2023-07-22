Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (0-4), just recalled from Triple-A Reno, retired 16 in a row after Spencer Steer led off the first with a single before Friedl started the power spree.

With one out in the sixth, Friedl launched an 0-2 pitch into the visitor’s bullpen in right. McLain followed with a long home run to left, and Fraley completed the trifecta with a shot to right to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.

The Reds last hit three consecutive homers on July 13, 2022, when Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, and Stuart Fairchild went deep at Yankee Stadium.

From nearby Louisville, Kentucky, Pfaddt had a large cheering section at the ballpark.

Reds rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson (2-2) had another strong outing, allowing one run and three hits. Williamson has allowed just five runs in his last 20 innings, and has a 2.25 ERA in that span.

Corbin Carroll hit his 20th home run in the ninth off Alexis Diaz, who finished for his 29th save.

Williamson, making his 12th career start, retired the first nine batters before walking Marte to begin the fourth. He didn’t allow a hit until Evan Longoria’s leadoff double in the fifth.

The Diamondbacks finally broke through against Williamson in the sixth when Jake McCarthy led off with a double and scored on Ketel Marte’s single. Will Benson’s diving catch in left field prevented further damage.

Elly De La Cruz scored an insurance run for Cincinnati in the eighth when he entered the game as a pinch-runner and scored from third on a groundball to make it 4-1.

TRAINERS ROOM:

Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno was scratched from the starting lineup because of discomfort in his left shoulder. Carson Kelly caught until Moreno entered the game in the eighth.

UP NEXT

RHP Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.22) will start the series finale for the Reds. The Diamondbacks are expected to have a bullpen game, but haven’t announced the opener.

