Freeman hits 2 of the Dodgers' 5 HRs as they rout the Rangers 16-3 in matchup of division leaders

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Freddie Freeman and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers came out swinging again and won another road series. “We’ve been playing really good for a while now,” Freeman said. “As an offense, that’s what we’re trying to do every single day, and we’ve been accomplishing that.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Freeman hit two more home runs, Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also went deep and the Dodgers routed the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 16-3 on Saturday.

The Dodgers, who won for the 10th time in 12 games, matched their season highs with 18 hits and five homers. Their last long ball was Jonny Deluca's three-run shot in the ninth off Brad Miller, the Texas utility player who pitched the final two innings.

“Today was just an exceptional display of offense,” manager Dave Roberts said.

It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Rangers, who have dropped back-to-back games after coming out of the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak that was their longest since 2019. They were beaten 12-0 at home by Atlanta on May 15.

Advertisement

“You know what, we’ve been on the other end more times than this. So that’s how you have to look at it,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “You’re going to have them occasionally. It’s a clunker. ... You move on, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The Dodgers go for a series sweep Sunday when they wrap up a nine-game road trip out of the break. They took two of three against both the New York Mets and Baltimore.

Freeman is hitting .328 after going 4 for 5 with his 19th and 20th homers. Those were a solo shot and a two-run drive a day after he had a solo home run among three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles won the series opener 11-5.

“When he’s on one of these heaters, man, you’ve just got to sit back and enjoy it. And everyone is following suit behind him, in front of him, and around him,” Roberts said.

Advertisement

Freeman became the first Dodgers player with 20 homers and 35 doubles before August.

“It’s a pretty cool thing. ... I don’t really have much more to say. Thank you. A good start so far,” he said. “I just feel like I’m not missing the pitches I should be hitting.”

Dodgers rookie starter Bobby Miller (6-1) gave up Marcus Semien’s 14th homer on his second pitch, but worked six solid innings. The right-hander struck out six without a walk while allowing three runs.

Dane Dunning (8-3) had his shortest start of the season, allowing five runs over three innings. The seven hits against him matched the most he has permitted in 14 starts since moving into the Texas rotation after two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom’s season-ending elbow injury.

Freeman and Muncy, who hit his 23rd homer, had solo shots in the third. Los Angeles upped its lead to 10-1 with a five-run fourth against reliever Glenn Otto. Freeman hit a two-run drive before consecutive walks that set up a three-run shot by Martinez, his 24th.

Advertisement

SUCCESS AT THE GLOBE

The Dodgers are 15-6 at Globe Life Field, including the 2020 neutral-site playoffs when they won the World Series (4-2), NL Championship Series (4-3) and NL Division Series (3-0) there during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is their first trip back since then. They also took two of three in a regular-season series at Texas in 2020, the stadium’s first season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder soreness) will throw another bullpen Monday before facing hitters. Roberts said Kershaw came out “well” after a 40-pitch bullpen Friday.

Rangers: All-Star SS Corey Seager went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb. Seager said an MRI showed no structural issues. He got hurt in the series opener Friday night against his former team when he jammed his hand awkwardly into second base on a headfirst slide for a double. ... All-Star RF Adolis García, the AL RBI leader with 80, was hit on the right hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. He initially stayed in the game, but was lifted for a pinch-hitter an inning later when Texas trailed 10-3. The Rangers said X-rays were negative and he would continue to be evaluated.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

The Rangers play their 100th game of the season and will try to avoid being swept at home for the first time. LHP Martín Pérez (7-3, 4.84 ERA) faces the Dodgers for the first time in his career — they are the only MLB team he has never faced. RHP Emmet Sheehan (3-0, 4.91) will be the second rookie starter in a row for Los Angeles.

___

Gift this article Gift Article