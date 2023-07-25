Only 1 of top 314 MLB draft picks fail to sign by deadline

NEW YORK — Outfielder Walker Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a $7,144,200 signing bonus with the Minnesota Twins ahead of Tuesday’s deadline and became the final first-round selection to reach a deal.
Teams reached deals with 313 of 314 picks in the first 10 rounds.
Arizona spent the most on the draft at $16,185,700, followed by Atlanta ($15,747,200), Baltimore ($14,502,400), Boston ($14,345,600), the Chicago Cubs ($14,255,600), Cincinnati ($13,785,200) and Cleveland ($13,170,900).
Washington committed the least at $5,185,500, just below Toronto ($5,299,400) and Texas ($5,416,000).
Teams committed $315.8 million to this year’s group of draft-eligible players.
No team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5%, which would have caused the loss a first-round pick in next year’s draft. Twenty-two teams went over their pool by less than 5%, three spent exactly their pool and five were under, led by Pittsburgh ($312,400 short) and Seattle ($305,400 short).
The Chicago Cubs ($9.41 million), Milwaukee ($11,498,100) and San Diego ($5,686,600) all finished exactly at 5% above their bonus pool.
___