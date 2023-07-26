Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo receives a 3-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Machado

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres' 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego.