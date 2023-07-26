Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo receives a 3-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Machado

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.
Perdomo’s suspension was to begin Wednesday when the Pirates and Padres finish their three-game series. Shelton also was to serve his suspension Wednesday.
Perdomo joined the Pirates as a free agent this season and is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 appearances.
