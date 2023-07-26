Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Eflin, who signed a $40 million, three-year contract during the offseason that was the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history, was bidding to become the American League’s first 12-game winner.

Eflin began last season in the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation but made his last start on June 25 and was sidelined by right knee soreness. He returned on Sept. 14 and made seven appearances out of the bullpen with a 1.17 ERA, then had a 3.38 ERA over 10 2/3 innings in 10 postseason relief outings.