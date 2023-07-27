Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hits go-ahead 2-run homer in 6th, Giants beat Athletics 8-3

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Manager Gabe Kapler wants his San Francisco Giants to approach the remainder of the season as a furious, two-month playoff push with everybody in and ready to do anything needed. Alex Wood delivered as one example of that effort. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth, Wood earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief and the Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Wood (5-4) entered to start the fifth in a tie game and allowed just one hit making his fifth relief outing of 2023 to go with 11 starts.

“We’ve got two months, we’ve got a really tough schedule in August, so every one matters,” Wood said. “So it’s show up and go to work.”

Slater connected against Hogan Harris (2-5) after J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first against A’s opener Freddy Tarnok.

Shea Langeliers hit a tying single in the fourth for Oakland following Aledmys Diaz’s RBI single and an errant throw by center fielder Luis Matos that allowed a second run to come home.

Patrick Bailey and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI doubles in the eighth as the Giants swept the quick two-game Bay Bridge Series after snapping a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

“It was good to see everyone get out of the rut tonight,” Slater said of the offense coming through.

Highly touted Giants shortstop Marco Luciano made his major league debut and went 0 for 2 after spending just six games with Triple-A Sacramento. His parents, Juana and Marco, will travel to the Bay Area from the Dominican Republic on Thursday ahead of a weekend home series against the Boston Red Sox.

Luciano received a rousing standing ovation when he batted for the first time in the big leagues and hit a deep fly to right caught at the wall.

“I’m a competitor who likes to have fun,” Luciano said.

Tony Kemp singled three times in the leadoff spot to match his season high of three hits for the A’s, whose fans rallied the Giants to join in more “Sell the team!” chants as a message against owner John Fisher’s plan to move the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The Giants get a day off Thursday for the first time since the All-Star break.

IMPRESSIVE BP

Giants first-round pick Bryce Eldridge, an outfielder and right-handed pitcher who signed for $3,997,500 on Tuesday, made quite an impression taking batting practice with the big leaguers. The lanky 6-foot-4 introduced himself to home run king Barry Bonds and received some encouraging hitting words from Brandon Crawford.

At 18, he will report to San Francisco’s complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday to play his first game there.

“It’s crazy, I’m 18 years old and all these guys have been super shocked to see my size,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: 1B Ryan Noda can hit again with his batting helmet on as he recovers from a fractured jaw, “so that’s a good sign,” manager Mark Kotsay said. While he still is only using a straw to eat, Noda is scheduled to be examined again next week by his oral surgeon. ... RHP Mason Miller (forearm tightness) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session. ... OF Esteury Ruiz threw around the bases to test his dislocated right shoulder and will report to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin a rehab assignment beginning with batting practice and throwing Thursday then play Friday.

Giants: OF Mitch Haniger received good news from the latest X-ray on his fractured right forearm and is ready to begin baseball activities. ... 2B Thairo Estrada also is doing baseball activities while recovering from a broken left hand.

UP NEXT

The A’s had yet to announce a starter for the start of a series at Colorado on Friday night, while San Francisco hadn’t announced a starter Friday for its interleague series opener against Boston.

