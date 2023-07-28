Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES — Manager David Bell, who has presided over a successful turnaround in Cincinnati, received a three-year contract extension from the Reds.
In 2021, the Reds had a record of 83-79. In 2020, they were 31-29 during the pandemic-delayed season and earned their first postseason berth since 2013. The club had winning records in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13.
Bell, a 50-year-old native of Cincinnati, was hired in 2018 on a three-year deal with a club option for 2022. In 2021, the team gave him a two-year extension through this year.
Bell is the son of former major leaguer and front office executive Buddy Bell.
