Alejandro Kirk homers twice in the Blue Jays' 6-1 victory over the Angels

TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Saturday. Kirk hit a leadoff homer against former Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk’s first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.

Toronto won for the 14th time in 20 games and moved a season-best 13 games above .500 at 59-46. The Angels lost their second straight.

Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels after leaving Friday in the ninth because of cramps in both legs. Ohtani was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning, doubled in the third, and was intentionally walked in both the fifth and sixth.

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward left after he was hit in the side of the head by a pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the fifth.

Génesis Cabrera (2-1) was the winner. Reid Detmers (2-8) took the loss.

TIGERS 5, MARLINS 0

MIAMI — Akil Badoo and Riley Greene homered and five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in Detroit’s victory over Miami.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera doubled and singled in four at-bats and continued to receive cheers in his final visiting series against the club he began his 20-year career with. The game, promoted as Venezuelan Heritage Day in honor of Cabrera, attracted a crowd of 32,936 — the Marlins’ largest home crowd since April 2017.

Joey Wentz (2-9) pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief for the victory.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 to increase his major league-leading batting average to .381. Johnny Cueto (0-2) was the loser.

