Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.