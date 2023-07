Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers continued to load up on pitching by acquiring left-hander Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The deal came a few hours after the Rangers announced the acquisition of three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. Also on Sunday, the Rangers placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, retroactive to July 27.