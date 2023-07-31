Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette leaves game against Orioles because of sore right knee

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop and American League batting leader Bo Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee.

Bichette hit a two-out single to right field off Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson and made the turn for second, but started to slow up as he saw Anthony Santander throwing the ball to the infield. Bichette then stopped running and reached for his knee. Shortstop Jorge Mateo came over and tagged Bichette to end the inning.