Giants get outfielder AJ Pollock, utility player Mark Mathias from Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Pollock has struggled in his only season with the Mariners, hitting .173 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 49 games. Pollock was signed to be part of a platoon in left field with Jarred Kelenic. But Pollock never found consistent playing time after Kelenic’s hot start to the season.