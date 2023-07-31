Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Looking for some help for their lineup, the Chicago Cubs turned to a familiar face. Chicago reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Monday, signaling a change in philosophy for the Cubs after it looked as if they had stumbled out of the playoff race.

Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games in a resurgent performance. He was non-tendered by Detroit in November and then signed a $5 million, one-year contract with Washington.

Candelario, 29, signed with Chicago in 2010 and made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. He was traded to Detroit with fellow infielder Isaac Paredes for catcher Alex Avila and reliever Justin Wilson at the 2017 deadline.

The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor league left-hander DJ Herz and infielder Kevin Made.

Advertisement

Herz, 22, an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Tennessee this season. Made, 20, hit .241 with three homers and 25 RBIs in 70 games for High-A South Bend.

Last-place Washington is likely heading for its fourth consecutive losing season. It also could move outfielder Lane Thomas and closer Kyle Finnegan ahead of the deadline.

It looked as if Chicago was going to be a seller as late as July 17, when it lost 7-5 to Washington to drop to 43-50. But it responded with a 10-2 stretch to get back into the playoff race.

The Cubs opened a four-game series against Cincinnati on Monday night.

Candelario, a New York City native who moved to the Dominican Republic when he was 5, is a .243 hitter with 82 homers and 301 RBIs in 705 career games. He likely will see time at third base and designated hitter with Chicago.

Candelario had his best season with Detroit in 2021, batting .271 with 16 homers and a career-best 67 RBIs. He also tied for the major league lead with 42 doubles.

___

Gift this article Gift Article