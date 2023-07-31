Syndergaard leaves debut with Guardians after being hit on the leg by a line drive against Astros

HOUSTON — Noah Syndergaard left his debut with the Cleveland Guardians after being hit on the right leg by a line drive in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros on Monday night.
With the Guardians leading 2-0, he walked Jose Altuve to start the sixth. Altuve stole second base, and Jeremy Peña then hit a ball that bounced off Syndergaard’s lower right leg.
Syndergaard fielded the ball and got it to first for the out. But manager Terry Francona and a trainer were soon called to the mound to check on the right-hander.
He threw a few warmup pitches before chatting with the staff and being removed from the game. Eli Morgan replaced him.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb