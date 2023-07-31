Yankees scratch ailing Germán from scheduled start and recall Brito to face Rays

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Domingo Germán was scratched from his scheduled start for the New York Yankees on Monday night against Tampa Bay because of discomfort in his armpit. Rookie right-hander Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to face the Rays in the opener of an important three-game series. To open a roster spot, New York optioned reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Germán felt discomfort Sunday and wasn’t able to play catch. He felt good Monday, but was expected to see a doctor.

The team doesn’t think Germán will need to go on the injured list, Boone said. If the right-hander is OK, he’ll be slotted back into the rotation in the next few days.

Germán is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA in 19 starts this season. He has lost his last two outings and has a 5.64 ERA in four starts since pitching the 24th perfect game in major league history — and first since 2012 — on June 28 at Oakland.

Brito was 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA in 11 starts and one relief appearance over three previous stints with the Yankees this season. His most recent big league outing was June 27 at Oakland.

In seven starts at Triple-A, he is 2-2 with a 5.45 ERA.

