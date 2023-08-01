Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects

Baltimore acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in an effort to bolster a starting rotation that’s helped the Orioles take the lead in the AL East but now faces fatigue concerns heading into the stretch run.

With a low payroll and a wealth of prospects — particularly position players — the Orioles had a chance to be one of baseball’s most aggressive teams at the trade deadline. Ultimately, they held onto their most highly touted minor leaguers and are bringing in the 27-year-old Flaherty, who can become a free agent after this season.