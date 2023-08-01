Castellanos slugs 2-run homer in 9th inning as Phillies rally to beat the Marlins 3-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Castellanos, who has been mired in an 8-for-68 skid in the second half of the season, drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning.

Robertson (4-3) relieved starter Sandy Alcantara and allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber. After a strikeout, Bryce Harper hit an opposite field double that scored pinch-runner Jake Cave from first.

Alcantara followed up his second complete game in his last start by limiting the Phillies to four hits over eight scoreless innings. He allowed a walk and had five strikeouts.

Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura were in Miami’s original starting lineup before being traded shortly before gametime. Cooper was dealt to San Diego, and Segura went to Cleveland.

Philadelphia acquired All-Star right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for a minor league prospect. Manager Rob Thomson said Lorenzen is being targeted to start the series finale on Thursday.

Philadelphia’s Gregoy Soto (3-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Seranthony Dominguez closed with a perfect ninth for his first save.

Avisaíl Garcia’s RBI double in the third gave Miami an early lead. Garcia drove in Luis Arraez, who had two hits and saw his major league-leading batting average stay at .381.

The Marlins stranded 11 runners and were 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Phillies starter Ranger Súarez was lifted after 6 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out three.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins recalled INF-OF Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Edward Cabrera to the same minor league club. Miami also reinstated LHP Andrew Nardi from the injured list.

The Phillies designated INF-OF Josh Harrison for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto was a late scratch because of a right hand bruise.

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (right elbow surgery) is scheduled to throw a 20-to-25 pitch bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, this week.

UP NEXT

RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.74) will start the third game of the four-game series for the Phillies on Wednesday against Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.08).

